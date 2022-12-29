The body of the Colombian Yesica Marcela Calvo Montoya was found lifeless in Guayaquil, Ecuador after being missing for several days. A recycler was the one who found the young woman.

After 20 days missing and noticing that her cell phone was not answering, Yésica’s mother traveled to look for her in the hope of finding her alive.

According to the local newspaper El Expreso, the 27-year-old woman was born in Supía (Caldas) and the discovery of her death occurred last Wednesday when she was found among bags on the Isla Trinitaria, about 200 meters from the Trinipuerto port terminal.

For now, the authorities are conducting investigations to clarify this case and are also reviewing security cameras to identify those who left the body behind.

The body is expected to arrive in Colombia after friends and family raise the money to repatriate it. One of her sisters described her as a person “happy, sadness was never with her and she was always contagious with joy”.

In Ecuador, Yésica worked lending money or the well-known ‘drop by drop’.

#located | ✝️ From Asfadec we express our condolences on the sensitive death of Yesica Marcela Calvo Montoya.

We extend a fraternal hug to Yesica’s family and friends in the face of this irreparable loss. Her mother told Asfadec this information pic.twitter.com/rhVUxswnLY — Asfadec – Disappeared Ecuador (@AsfadecEc) December 22, 2022

