Monday May 25the Brazilian authorities confirmed the discovery of the body of Jefferson Machado, a well-known 44-year-old Brazilian actor, who had been missing since January 27.

The announcement came four months after his family and loved ones filed a complaint saying they had suddenly lost all contact with the artist.

(You may be interested: Tragedy on a birthday: woman died after eating chocolates that were sent to her as a gift).

According to local media, the man would have disappeared after traveling to São Paulo, the place where he was supposed to have a job interview.

However, it was never reported and as the days went by the alarms went off even more.

Now, four months later, agents from the Whereabouts Locating Police Station They found Machado dead, inside a trunk, in Campo Grande, west of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the authorities, the body was found on Monday, May 22, buried in the patio of the home, but his identity could be confirmed two days later.

“He was found on Monday and on Wednesday the experts confirmed that he was his,” the family’s lawyer told various local media.

(Also: Tragedy: Colombian student was murdered for stealing it when he was walking in Cancun).

Until now, the first hypotheses suggest that it was a cruel murder and that the person responsible could be someone close to the artist.

However, there are still no answers or key suspects and the authorities are still investigating.

Who was Jefferson ‘Jeff’ Machado?

The man was recognized in Brazil for his work as an actor and model. He stood out mainly for his work in different volunteer programs and for his role in a biblical series called ‘Kings’.

Likewise, he participated on different occasions on television and music videos.

More news

Police found four lifeless bodies in a house in Bogotá, apparently, they inhaled gas

Route that the children lost in the jungle would have traveled, according to the clues found

The brain behind Rey soap, its 310 uses and unforgettable legacy of love

Laura Natalia Bohorquez Roncancio

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL