Paris. Traces of sweat on a pendant carved from an elk tooth thousands of years ago allowed us to date it and learn a little more about the owner of the jewel, thanks to a new DNA extraction technique.

It was a woman who lived about 20,000 years ago, details a study published this week in the scientific journal Nature.

“Objects made of stones, bones and teeth are essential for understanding human subsistence strategies, behavior and cultivation in the Pleistocene,” says the study by researchers from the German Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology Max Planck.

There are a large number of such objects, but it is difficult to associate them with any particular individual, unless they are found in a tomb, which is quite rare.

The team circumvented the difficulty by testing a non-invasive, and above all non-destructive, DNA extraction technique on a pendant.

This one was discovered in the Siberian Denisova cave, famous for housing several human species for almost 300 thousand years.

The object, a kind of small flat disc measuring 2.5 cm long, equipped with a hole that allows it to be used as a pendant, was carved from the tooth of an elk.

Naturally porous, a bone or a tooth can retain the DNA of the mammal from which it came, but also that of “microbial colonization or human manipulation”, thanks to traces of sweat, blood or saliva.

The researchers tested various chemical solutions to extract DNA from animal bone and tooth samples found at archaeological sites, before excluding solutions that altered the surface of the specimens.

They took a sodium phosphate solution to bathe the pendant and incubated it at different temperatures.

To avoid any kind of contamination, the pendant was extracted from the ground with gloves and immediately placed in a sealed bag.

The DNA sequences of the human being and the elk allowed us to date the complex between 19,000 and 25,000 years ago.

They also claim that a woman had made or handled the pendant, and that it belonged to a northern Eurasian human group, previously identified further east in Siberia.

The study authors believe that their method should in the future make it possible to combine cultural and genetic analyzes for objects made from bones, as long as excavation protocols that minimize the risks of human contamination are consistently applied.