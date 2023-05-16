It’s hard to comprehend the amount of lost content hidden in this world. Some of the best moments in television have been lost to time, but in some cases, they manage to be discovered. This was recently demonstrated with Dragon Ball Zas netizens discovered a long-lost cross-over with Johnny Bravo. So if you want to see the muscular blonde giving us a detailed narration of Goku, you’re in luck.

This all came to light this week when SandersPlanets brought a lost episode of JBVO to life. If you don’t know what that show is, JBVO was a short-lived series on cartoon Network which started in 2000. In that show, Johnny Bravo he was the lead and answered calls from fans while pulling off all sorts of quips. In episode six, Johnny receives a call from a fan of Dragon Ball Z and that leads him down a crazy path.

After all, the JBVO clip shows Johnny narrating a fast-paced battle between Goku and frieza. Both are shown colliding in the air while launching all kinds of attacks against each other. Of course, Johnny he is completely lost as he tries to analyze everything that happens on the screen. So if you want to know what Johnny Bravo think about Dragon Ball Zwell, this crossover was made especially for you.

FOUND Media: JBVO is a short-lived spinoff featuring Johnny Bravo taking calls from viewers. The series is currently being recovered by someone’s mom who worked on the show, including the legendary DBZ crossover, in which Johnny comments on a sped-up episode of Dragon Ball Z pic.twitter.com/oDzNAzQmNW —blameitonjorge (@blameitonjorge) May 14, 2023

This episode had been lost for over 20 years, but thanks to researchers like SandersPlanet, we can now re-experience it. If you were a fan of JBVO, you must know that more forgotten episodes are expected in the future. Much of the spin-off has reportedly picked up thanks to a fan whose mother worked at JBVO back then. Hopefully soon we’ll see more crazy stuff from Johnnybut let’s face it: It’s going to be hard to top his interpretation of Dragon Ball Z.

Of course, this is not the first time that Johnny and Goku they find each other. This crossover may be more legit than others, but fans have long shared theories about the life of Johnny in the universe of dragonball. His blond hair would make him blend in with Goku in Super Saiyan, and his muscular physique would make Hercules have to look twice. And who knows? Perhaps a little training with Piccolo could turn Johnny in a real Z Fighter.

Via: comic book