Santa Cruz de Juventino Rosas, Guanajuato.- They locate calcined bone remains inside tambos in the community of Rincón de Centeno in the municipality Juventino Rosas.

The discovery occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, March 9, in the hilly area known as La Mina, authorities arrived at the place.

Presumably they were police elements of Juventino Rosas and Comonfort, who arrived when they detected the smoke.

The uuniformed officers confirmed that human remains were found in the tambos burned, for which they notified the State Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigative experts and police officers processed the scene and removed the remains.

So far it is unknown how many people correspond to the charred remains.

(With information from AM News)