Valparaíso.- The Ministry of Public Security reported that in the municipality of Zacatecas, Valparaíso, two houses were set on fire and two charred bodies were found inside.

According to the report, witnesses to the events stated that the victims were first shot to death and later burned along with their homes; however, they did not identify the bodies.

Likewise, the police report reported that a human head was found a few meters away, however, they did not disclose what sex the victim was, according to information from the Zacatecas media outlet in Images.

The events that occurred in the El Refugio neighborhood, located near the Tránsito Pesado bypass, were confirmed upon the arrival of the authorities and relief bodies, who put out the fire.

Likewise, they confirmed that inside the houses there were two charred corpses, for which Investigative Police Agents attracted the corresponding inquiries.

While experts from the General Directorate of Expert Services were in charge of lifting the bodies and the head to start the identification process, the aforementioned media reported.