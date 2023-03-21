They find Brian Fernández, the Argentine soccer player who had disappeared

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The soccer player is in recovery, according to reports from relatives.
The footballer is in recovery, according to relatives.
His high-end vehicle was found in a vacant lot and missing its wheels.
Since a few days, Argentine media had already reported the disappearance of soccer player Brian Fernández, who currently works as a striker for Colón de Santa Fe.
The last lead on the player was that his BMW vehicle was found in a vacant lot in Santa Fe. The car was destroyed and did not have its tires, it was at that moment that his relatives warned of a possible disappearance.
In his sports club there was also a pronouncement, but the decision of the coaching staff was to withdraw the footballer from the squad, since it was believed that his absence for two training sessions was due to a disciplinary offense.
“I told him I was giving him a chance and I gave him two… that’s it. She has to talk to the people in the club to see how she is doing. I am not a psychologist, I have to give priority to the group because for me they are all the same. He has already happened many times. I talked to him. I spoke to him as if he were my son, a neighborhood kid, a relative of mine, but it’s his business. He has to talk to a psychiatrist or a psychologist”, commented Néstor Gorosito, technical director of the Colon, at a press conference.
However, the concern of his family has already ceased. According to local media in that city, relatives of the soccer player managed to locate him and at this moment he is at rest. The reason for his disappearance is also being investigated.
The former player of Nexaca de México had been arrested a few months ago because he was caught throwing stones at a public service bus. At that time it was determined that the Argentine’s behavior was caused by a psychotic break.
