Mexicali.- In a search daywere found bones apparently humansin it mexicali valleyreported the State Attorney General’s Office of lower california.

As part of the results obtained in the Fourth State Search Brigade, in which the FGE participates, 13 bones lower limb, a tibia, a fibula and two human vertebrae, which will undergo genetic tests to determine their identity, highlights the prosecution in a newsletter.

in the works of exploration made in estates located in the vicinity of the towns of Villa Zapata, the little rose, crowns and Heriberto Jarain it Mexicali Valleypersonnel from the three levels of government joined the actions, as well as members of the “United and Strong Mothers” collective.

After locating them in the vicinity of the town of Villa Zapata, the Bone remains They were transferred to the premises of the State Center for Forensic Scienceswhere the extraction of a biological sample will be performed for the genetic profile necessary for comparison with dna relatives, in order to determine their identity. See also It is urgent to locate 17-year-old Lizeth, who disappeared in Tijuana

The instruction of the state attorney general, Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchezis to strengthen the investigation in the cases of missing persons, therefore, to reinforce the work of this area, the necessary equipment for the search in the field was acquired: mechanical tools, all-terrain vehicles (racers), special drones and computers of military use with connection to databases in the vehicle units.

In addition: equipping the forensic genetics laboratory with state-of-the-art technology, which will make it possible to obtain a DNA genetic profile in just 90 minutes, a result that previously took at least a week; This laboratory will concentrate the best forensic techniques and technologies that are used in the United States and France, it stands out.