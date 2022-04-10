During the night of this Friday elements of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) found human remains in the streets of the neighborhood Saint John of Aragonmayor Gustavo A. Maderoin CDMX, in a fact that is already being investigated by the FGJCDMX.

According to the reports, the SSC police officers arrived at 661 Street in response to a report from neighbors who said they saw a bag with a leg lying on the sidewalk.

While when checking the uniformed officers they also found inside the black bag a hand, while a few meters away was the head, wrapped in transparent plastic.

In addition, it highlights that the remains allegedly had a message written by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), being later transferred to a ministerial amphitheater to carry out the corresponding analyses.

And while the authorities have not reported the identity of the victim, as well as the cause of his homicide, they did indicate that it is a man of around 35 years of age, at the same time that they are already looking for the other extremities of the body.

While this would not be the first time something similar has happened, after two human heads were abandoned in 2008 near the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).