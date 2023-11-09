The Ecuadorian Police reported this Wednesday the discovery of two bodies hanging from a bridge in the province of Orellana, located in the Amazon area of ​​the country. One of the victims is a 30-year-old Colombian citizen.

The Police specified that the bodies of two deceased men were suspended by a rope each over the Payamino bridge.

According to the police, the bodies showed apparent signs of violence, so the Specialized Units, Legal Medicine and Prosecutor’s Office, The respective investigations were carried out on Wednesday at the site to determine the causes of the incident.

“We presume that they were tortured, executed and later suspended on the Payamino River viaduct,” the authorities said.

Who were the victims?

According to information from the Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo, the victims are David Caicedo, a 30-year-old Colombian, and Giovanni Delgado, a 24-year-old Ecuadorian.

The aforementioned newspaper claims that the two citizens lived in Sucumbíos, but that they were heading to Coca on November 7 to appear at the Prosecutor’s Office.

Both subjects had to appear twice a week before the Prosecutor’s Office and were prohibited from leaving the country, since they were accused of having stolen a motorcycle.

“They were accused of having stolen a motorcycle on November 1 in Coca, however, despite the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office presented all the evidence, the judge decided not to impose preventive detention on them while the investigations lasted,” said El Universo.

Caicedo and Delgado had already completed their duties before the authorities but were kidnapped when they were returning to their place of residence.

The Orellana Police detailed that the families of the victims were extorted but that by not complying with the financial demands the two men were tortured, murdered and later hanged from the bridge where they were found.

For now, Police have already arrested a person linked to this incident., while the investigation takes place and focuses on discovering if the victims were part of a criminal gang called “Los Lobos.” A hypothesis raised based on tattoos found on the victims’ bodies.

WE APPREHENDED THE ALLEGED CAUSES OF THE VIOLENT EVENT IN ORELLANA Investigative and operational actions allowed the arrest of 2 suspects involved in the violent event (bodies suspended from a bridge). It is assumed that the crime corresponds to an adjustment of… pic.twitter.com/efNHIDp7sY — Ecuador Police (@PoliciaEcuador) November 9, 2023

Ecuador is going through a growing wave of insecurity and violenceattributed mainly to drug trafficking and organized crime mafias, which in recent years have gained power in the Andean country, whose coast and ports have become a nerve center for global cocaine trafficking.

Homicides have skyrocketed in the last five years from 5.8 to 25.62 per 100,000 inhabitantsthe highest figure since recorded, and experts warn that 2023 could end with a rate around 40, which would make Ecuador one of the most violent countries in Latin America.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With EFE