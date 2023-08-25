The Investigation Committee of Russia (CIR) reported this Friday that found the black boxes from the Embraer private plane belonging to the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that crashed on Wednesday in the center of the country.

“The investigation has recovered the black boxes. The detailed study of the accident site continues,” the CIR informed local agencies.

He added that different objects and documents are also being recovered that are fundamental “to clarify the circumstances of the air disaster.”

The local press had speculated that someone had stolen the black boxes. in order to prevent it from being clarified whether it was a murder, as the independent Russian press unanimously considers. The black boxes are key, as they record all flight operations and dialogues between pilots.

In turn, the CIR explained that they recovered the bodies and that to identify the occupants of the device “molecular genetic testing” (DNA) will have to be performed. “Ten bodies were found at the accident site,” he added.

Due to the impact of Prigozhin’s plane against the ground, in the central region of Tver, between Moscow and Saint Petersburg, the three crew members and seven passengers were charred.

Wreckage of the plane at the crash site, near the village of Kuzhenkino, in the Tver region.

The Kremlin flatly denied this Friday the “speculations” that Russian President Vladimir Putin is behind the tragedy.

“It’s all a lie,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, in his first telematic press conference after a hiatus of almost three weeks.

“When addressing this issue, you have to base yourself on facts,” he said while acknowledging that these, for the moment, “are not many,” because there is an investigation underway.

Meanwhile, official US sources informed the Wall Street Journal that the catastrophe was actually a murder, but not with a surface-to-air missile -something that the Pentagon has also ruled out-, but a sabotage with a bomb placed in the aircraft.

Putin broke his silence on Thursday about the Prigozhin plane crash, which he said he had known for 30 years and whose figure he praised, and He stressed that the technical and genetic tests that the specialists will carry out will require “some time.”

Remains of the plane in which Yevgueni Prigozhin was apparently transported.

The Russian leader accused him of treason when Wagner’s boss revolted two months ago and arrived with his troops some 200 kilometers from Moscow, but later received him in the Kremlin and agreed that he would transfer his mercenaries to Belarus.

In this regard, the Belarusian president, Alexandr Lukashenko assured this Friday that for the Russian authorities “it did not make any sense” to liquidate Prigozhin and also ruled out the involvement of the head of the Kremlin.

“For a head of state, that is crazy. And he is not crazy,” he asserted, calling it “inadmissible” if it is confirmed that it was a murder.

EFE