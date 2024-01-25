On January 24, rescue teams found the black boxes of the Russian Il-76 military plane that crashed in the Russian region of Belgorod with 74 people on board. among the people were Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be exchanged for Russian soldiersas reported by emergency services.

“According to preliminary data, the condition of both black boxes will allow them to be decrypted. They will be transported on a special flight to a Ministry of Defense laboratory (in Moscow), where their contents will be analyzed,” an emergency spokesperson told the agency TASS.

The plane was carrying 65 prisoners.

Another source, cited by the agency RIA Novosti, He specified that the black boxes were in the tail of the plane.

The aircraft crashed last Wednesday in the Russian region of Belgorodborder with Ukraine, when he was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war to be exchanged for Russian soldiers, according to the version of Moscow, which accused Kiev forces of shooting down the plane with an anti-aircraft missile.

In addition to the Ukrainian soldiers, there were six crew members and three bodyguards on board the plane.

The Kremlin assured this Thursday that, after the “monstrous act” committed by kyiv, the future of the prisoner exchanges is “in question.”

On the other hand, the head of the Defense committee of the Duma (Russian chamber of deputies), Andrei Kartapolov was convinced that, despite the incident, the exchanges would continue, because Russia “cannot abandon” its soldiers.

“We will talk (with the Ukrainian side) based on reality, the events that happen and aware of the type of people we are dealing with,” he said.

The last major exchange between Russia and Ukraine took place on January 3, when kyiv handed over 248 Russian soldiers to Moscow in exchange for 230 Ukrainian soldiers.

According to Kartapólov, 192 people were to participate in yesterday's exchange, but those plans were aborted after the downing of the Russian plane.

