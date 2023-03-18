Monterrey, Nuevo León.- The 15 year old teenager with 8 months of pregnancy, who was reported missing this morning by her relatives, it was already located by the authorities.

Without revealing details of where she was found or the reason for her absence, tonight the State Investigation Agency (AEI) issued a file to report that the young woman had already been found.

Although it was revealed since the afternoon that Betzy Azenet Estrada Diaz had been seen with her partner, this information was not corroborated by the authorities.

Until 9:00 p.m. yesterday the search was still active, but it was deactivated before midnight.

The teenager had last been seen on Thursday at the Colonia Santa Engraciain the municipality of Pesquería.

In circumstances that were not disclosed by the authorities, the young woman stopped having contact with her close relatives.

The IEA announced her disappearance this Friday and released a photo of the teenager.