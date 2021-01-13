In her work as a nurse in Columbia public schools, in the United States, Gretchen Carlisle used to interact with students with different disorders who had to take several medications per day and who, in some cases, suffered seizures. He also had the opportunity to observe how the interaction with dogs, guinea pigs and even fish that his special education teachers brought, used to generate reassuring experiences for boys and girls.

Currently, as a scientist at the University of Missouri Research Center for Human-Animal Interaction (ReCHAI) under the College of Veterinary Medicine, Carlisle studies the benefits that companion animals can produce in families.

While many papers emphasize the benefits of dogs for boys and girls with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), Carlisle’s most recent study concluded that cats can help increase empathy, while decreasing separation anxiety. The findings, he argues, may have satisfying implications for families considering adopting a companion animal for their child.

“Previous research has shown that parents of children with autism are more stressed than parents of children with any other disability,” Carlisle says. “If a family is considering adopting a companion animal, we want to provide the best possible evidence-based information so that they can make an informed decision, and cats could be more beneficial than dogs for some families, “he asserts.

The bond with cats also brings benefits. Illustrative photo Shutterstock.

The study

The evidence on the benefits of companion animal relationships for people with ASD is vast. But little is known about the bond with cats. So the goal Carlisle and his colleagues set themselves was to explore the impact of adoption of these shelter animals by families with children with autism. The cats’ temperaments were previously tested to make sure they were calm and a good match for the family.

He “Exploratory study of cat adoption in families of children with autism: impact on children’s social skills and anxiety”, whose results were published in the Journal of Pediatric Nursing, is the first randomized controlled trial to investigate this issue.

Families assigned to the treatment group adopted a cat and were followed for 18 weeks; While those that made up the control group were monitored for a similar time without any intervention, and then went on to treatment by adopting a cat and were followed for another 18 weeks.

The families recruited to participate in the study had boys or girls with autism ages 6 to 14. In the monitoring carried out, they not only reported a instant link between their children with autism and the new members, but that bond remained strong over time and the children’s anxiety decreased over time.

“We discovered that the main benefit of these companion animals is their unconditional acceptance“said Carlisle.” Some children with autism may have sensory problems or be sensitive to loud noises, so a cat can be an appropriate and comforting pet for some families, due to its reassuring presence. “

Helping them make the best decision for their children was the driving force behind Carlisle’s research with companion animals, and the study’s findings highlight the benefits of human-animal interaction.

A cat may be an appropriate pet for some families, due to its reassuring presence. Illustrative photo Shutterstock.

“As a former pediatric nurse, I have always strived to help children, and one thing I learned is that you need to involve parents so they can take informed decisions for their children, “he stressed.” I see pets as a way to improve well-being, and it is gratifying to provide assistance to families, “he concluded.

Funding for the study was provided by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute and the Winn Feline Foundation.