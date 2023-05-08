Guerrero.- A murdered man was found in the middle of a street renaissance colognein acapulcothis Sunday afternoon.

The body was on Ignacio Manuel Altamirano street, so the police He moved to the place to confirm the report, it was reported.

He finding it happened at about 1:00 p.m.; Neighbors reported the presence of corpsewhich was behind the Soriana supermarket, was detailed.

The experts of the State Attorney General’s Office they made the research correspondents and opened an investigation folder; ordered to take the body to Forensic Medical Servicefor the moment without being identified.

They live wave of violence

This case adds to the wave of recent days in this port.

Last Saturday, four murdered men were left on a pedestrian bridge; one of the bodies was hung from the bridge with a rope, another was left on the flyover and the other two were left on the road.

In an effort to curb the violence, 2 weeks ago one hundred patrol cars arrived in Acapulco to reinforce crime prevention and strengthen security strategies. 600 security cameras were also installed and 400 radios were purchased.