Vaccines are the answer to ending the coronavirus pandemic. Vaccination campaigns are progressing rapidly and the effects are already showing. Studies conducted in Israel and the United Kingdom show that the effectiveness of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are remarkably effective in preventing severe disease from COVID-19 in people at risk of suffering from this type of symptomatology, according to CNN.

To reach these conclusions, The experts have analyzed the vaccination campaigns in real time by comparing the data of people who have already been immunized against the coronavirus against those who are still waiting their turn to receive your dose.

The case of Israel

In this sense, in the case of Israel, and although the work is still pending revision and is not published in full, it has been determined that in those fully vaccinated with the two doses of Pfizer, the effectiveness reaches 94% to prevent a mild disease of COVID-19, while the efficacy is in the 92% for a severe picture of the illness.

Results obtained in the United Kingdom

For its part, in the United Kingdom Both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines have been tested for effectiveness. The analysis carried out by the AVONCap organization reveals that the chances of being admitted to the hospital are reduced by more than 70% in people who received only the first dose of Pfizer with an average of 87 years.

Regarding the vaccine AstraZeneca, the effectiveness in preventing hospitalization of people with an average age of 88 years is 80.4% after receiving just one dose.

Study carried out in Navarra

These results coincide with those obtained by the Navarra Institute of Public and Labor Health (ISPLN), where a study with a sample of 21,000 people in the first quarter of the year. In it, the effectiveness of vaccines to prevent hospitalization of people infected with coronavirus was confirmed. Income was reduced by 72% in people with a puncture, while it increased to 95% in people vaccinated with the full regimen.