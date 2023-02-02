Villa Hidalgo, Zacatecas.- four lifeless bodies and with multiple firearm impacts fthey were located on state highway 144, in Villa Hidalgo, Zacatecas.

The events occurred ataround 4:00 p.m. this Wednesdayaround 10 hours after the discovery of three tortured men and a woman in Monte Escobedo.

Local media reported that it was motorists passing through the area who made the macabre discovery and alerted the authorities of men with visible gunshot wounds.

Paramedics were mobilized to the place to review the victims, who were on the side of the road; but, after carrying out an assessment, they verified that the four had no vital signs.

Therefore, it was also requested presence of police corporations and authorities of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJEZ).

The four bodies were covered with white sheets while waiting for the Investigation Police and experts from the General Directorate of Expert Services (DGSP).

The victims were taken unknown qualityto the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), where the law necropsy will be carried out and they will seek to identify them.

It should be noted that overall this Wednesday eight dead were found in two points of the Zacatecan entity, these four bodies in Villa Hidalgo, as well as three men and a woman in Monte Escobedo.

All just the day that Arturo Medina Mayoral he protested as the new Secretary of Public Security of the State.