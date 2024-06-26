The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC-CDMX) struck one more blow against drug trafficking in the heart of Tepitowhere he confiscated various doses of drugs and found the whereabouts of another altar to the Devil.

The altar to the entity shows the presence of at least eight large figures of the Devil, as well as other smaller figures. At the back on the wall is a star drawn with red lights.

In the scene located recently within a department In the Morelos neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office, candles, alcoholic beverages, masks and offerings are also seen.

This is according to information released by journalist Carlos Jiménez, a specialist in red news, who added that the altar found in a drug store revered “Diablo Quemalito”, “Diablo Nacuerado” and “Diablo Charro”.

The place was used to distribute cocaine, marijuana, and crystal. And the occupants claim that they used the altar and the figures of the Devil as “protection” for their activities.

This discovery is added to the one made in mid-February in the same Colonia, after authorities were searching for a missing young man and reached that point that was supposedly used to perform ‘torture’ on victims who were ‘lifted up.