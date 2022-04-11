Baja California Sur.- Police elements They arrested a man after being found masturbating inside a girl’s room during the early morning in La Paz, Baja California Sur.

The man, who was identified as Ricardo “N”, 25, was arrested this weekend by elements of the State Preventive Police, after receiving an emergency call where they were warned about the presence of a man masturbating in his youngest daughter’s room.

According to the authorities, the father of the minor told them that he found a man masturbating next to his daughter’s bedWhen he was surprised, he immediately left the place.

Given the statements, the authorities implemented an operation to find the man, who was arrested within minutes and identified as Ricardo “N”, 25 years old.

Ricardo “N” was arrested for his alleged responsibility in the crime of attempted rape, for which the authorities of Baja California Sur have already opened an investigation folder to determine his legal situation.