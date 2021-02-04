It has been found a new side effect that could occur in some coronavirus patients who have passed the disease after a serious contagion. It is about diabetes, which would be generated as a result of a dangerous sequel, internal inflammation and insulin problems.

In some cases, these two situations could become a picture of diabetes in the patient’s body. With the coronavirus, blood glucose levels are very high and diabetes is already considered a risk factor for severe cases, but it would also add to a side effect, as some patients develop type 1 and 2 diabetes.

All this has been revealed in an article in the magazine Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism after a study carried out by researchers from various universities, in which it can be seen that More than one in 10 patients who were hospitalized for coronavirus later also suffered diabetes, that is, 14.4%.

The relationship between coronavirus and diabetes

As the article tells, 3,771 volunteers participated in the research, all of them coronavirus patients. And the tests carried out on these COVID-19 patients reveal that the virus may be enough to aggravate and worsen some previous pathologies, among which obesity, insulin resistance, hypertension or prediabetes are mentioned.

Thus, the researchers explain that these volunteers may already have undiagnosed diabetes before entering the hospital with coronavirus, and the mixture of both would lead to having diabetes in a more serious state. For now the experts they are investigating it to confirm if it is a permanent side effect.

This article has been analyzed and collected by Business Insider, and in his report Dr. José Alemán, assistant professor of endocrinology at Lagone Health in New York, intervenes, who reaffirms that the coronavirus can aggravate these previous metabolic diseases. In the case of diabetes, it would become type 2 diabetes.

According to Alemán analyzes, due to stressful conditions and high levels of regulatory hormones “raise blood sugar to help the body fight the threat it is facing.” “This can be too much ”, sentence in relation to those people with previous pathologies.

Ultimately, his theory is that coronavirus can cause the immune system to overreact and destroy some of the body’s own cells while fighting the virus. But not yet known enough as for long-term forecasting.