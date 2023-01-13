Saturday, January 14, 2023
They find an undocumented woman beheaded in the US: they accuse her husband

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 13, 2023
in World
Murdered woman.

They got married in the US

They got married in the US

The couple would meet at the end of January, three months of marriage and lived in Texas.

A young Nicaraguan woman was beheaded by her husband in the United States. The event occurred in Texas. Angy Diaz, 21, had married Jared James, also 21.

(Also read: Man dies after trying to do a ‘wheelie’ on a stolen motorcycle)

The county sheriff said the girl was undocumented and worked near her home.

According to La Prensa, from Nicaragua, when they arrived at the scene of the crime, the police said that it was horrible.

The woman would have been married to the American for three months at the end of January.

(Keep reading: El Salvador: woman murdered her daughter for refusing to eat).

Both lived behind the house of the young man’s parents, who were the ones who called the police. The man confessed that he murdered his wife.

According to the Nicaraguan newspaper, in recent days five women from that country have been murdered abroad.

See also  Who is Clara Chia Marti, the young woman with whom Gerard Piqué would have cheated on Shakira?

