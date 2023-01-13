They find an undocumented woman beheaded in the US: they accuse her husband

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
They got married in the US
The couple would meet at the end of January, three months of marriage and lived in Texas.
January 13, 2023, 07:20 A.M.
A young Nicaraguan woman was beheaded by her husband in the United States. The event occurred in Texas. Angy Diaz, 21, had married Jared James, also 21.
The county sheriff said the girl was undocumented and worked near her home.
According to La Prensa, from Nicaragua, when they arrived at the scene of the crime, the police said that it was horrible.
The woman would have been married to the American for three months at the end of January.
Both lived behind the house of the young man’s parents, who were the ones who called the police. The man confessed that he murdered his wife.
According to the Nicaraguan newspaper, in recent days five women from that country have been murdered abroad.
