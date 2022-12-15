Cuitzeo, Michoacán.- They found the body of an executed and handcuffed man on the side of the Morelia – Cuitzeo highwayit was people who were circulating in the area who located the body.

This Thursday morning the macabre homicide was reported, the reports indicated that the man’s body was found on the side of the road at the height of the community of La Palma, in the municipality of Cuitzeo, Michoacán.

The people who found the body called the emergency number 911.

After the report arrived at the site, elements of the municipal police arrived, who were accompanied by paramedicswho They confirmed that the man no longer had vital signs.

The police elements guarded the area in accordance with the homicide chain of custody and requested the intervention of the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán (FGE).

Out of court it has been reported that the body had gunshot wounds.

The victim was between the ages of 28 and 35, with an average build, short hair, and fair skin. She was wearing a green camouflage jacket and gray pants.

The Forensic Services and Crime Scene Unit (USPEC), began with the respective investigations for the homicide and transferred the corpse to the morgue.