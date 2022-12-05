Morelia, Michoacán.- They located the lifeless body of a man behind the Aurrera de Tres Puentes Winery in the city of Morelia. The victim had gunshot wounds and his hands secured with handcuffs.

The man’s body was located in a sports area located to the west of Morelia.

Through a report to the emergency numbers they reported a body that was located in the area known as “Arboretum”in the Ejidal neighborhood of Tres Puentes and Adolfo López Mateos.

The elements of the Civil Guard arrived at the site to verify the veracity of the report, before the discovery of the body they notified the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán

(FGE) and guarded the area according to the chain of custody for homicide.

Police sources reported unofficially that the body had several blows and was handcuffed.

The victim is an approximately 35-year-old man, who was wearing blue jean pants, a black jacket, and white sports shoes.

The FGE experts arrived at the crime scene, who began processing the crime scene. until this moment the victim has not been identified.

We recommend you read:

The Forensic Services and Crime Scene Unit (USPEC) removed the body and transferred it to the morgue.