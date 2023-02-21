The sixth episode of The Last of Us, like the rest of the series, has wowed audiences for its work in adapting Naughty Dog’s play. However, not everything has been perfect. since the fans have found a bug that you probably ignored in the last chapter.

While much of the community was excited to see who Dina appears to be, other fans didn’t notice that in the scene where Joel and Ellie go over the frozen bridge, part of the production team can be seen in a wide shot, something you can see below.

This is a very common mistake in television productions. Let’s remember the Starbuck glass in game of ThronesViserys’s finger on House of the Dragonand Jeans Guy in The Mandalorian. Usually, productions remove these errors when the public noticesso there is a possibility that this is also the case with The Last of Us.

On related topics, you can see the trailer for the next chapter of The Last of Us here. Similarly, HBO banned a word during the production of the series.

Editor’s Note:

These are mistakes that many can miss. Truthfully, most viewers didn’t see the production crew in that scene, and that’s because they’re not as visible. You have to pay close attention to see them.

Via: Twitter