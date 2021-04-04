The actress Amii Lowndes, from series like Dr. Who or Skins, died with only 29 years. According to reports, the young woman suffered two epileptic seizures in the courtyard of her parents’ house, where she was found lifeless.

The seizures were caused by a disease that he was never diagnosed with. The young actress collapsed in the garden of her parents’ house and no one could do anything to revive her.

Weeks ago, he had suffered similar seizures, but doctors had not been able to determine what the causes were.

News in development

AFG