Gene Hackman, legendary actor of titles such as’ The Tenenbaums. A family of geniuses’ or ‘Arde Mississippi’, twice an Oscar winner for ‘Without forgiveness’ and’ Against the drug empire ‘, and his wife Betsy Arakawa have been found dead next to their dog at home in the American state of New Mexico, as reported on Thursday the Santa Fe New Mexican website and collects Reuters. The causes of death are not yet known.

In a race that lasted more than six decades, he received two Oscar awards, one as best cast actor in 1993 and another as best actor in 1972, two BAFTA, four golden balloons and a prize from the film actors union. ABC journalist César Cervera described him like this: «Gene Hackman lent his rough voice, his ability to intimidate even with the most unarmed phrase, his unappealable physical, 1.88 meters, and his air of current American to one of the papers for those who will go down in the history of cinema: The sheriff of ‘Without forgiveness’ (1992), Little Bill Daggett. Faced with the ruthless interpretation of Hackman, the protagonist who plays Clint Eastwood, the former outlaw who murdered dozens of children and women in Missuri, ends up looking like a candid soul. At least until the second takes its potion in the form of whiskey, rather a liquid similar to bogged water, and is presented in the Old Old Hall willing to kill Daggett ».

The actor was born on January 30, 1930 in San Bernardino, California, and began his career in the cinema in the 60s. The actor began to conquer the audience with his role as Buck Barrow in ‘Bonnie and Clyde’, with which he obtained his first Oscar nomination. After him there would be more titles such as ‘The cast’, ‘The descent of death’. ‘Motín’, and ‘I never sang to my father’ by Gilbert Cates. His talent led him to be part of the cast of great Hollywood films of directors such as Arthur Penn, William Friedkin, Francis Ford Coppola, Alan Parker and Mike Nichols.

His unstoppable career led him to star in ‘The adventure of the podeidon’, ‘The conversation’, ‘The young Frankenstein’ and ‘Superman’ and ‘Superman II: the adventure continues’, in which he played Lex Luthor,’ Eureka ‘,’ Power ‘,’ Superman IV: In search of peace ‘,’ Arde Mississippi ‘or’ Among some of his most famous titles.









Hackman’s career advanced impávida, with intermittent quality papers, until 2004. His last character, far from the Western Polvareda or the Mugient Streets in New York, is that of a former US president who retires in a small town in New England and ends up involved in local politics. ‘Welcome to Mooseport’ did not go from being a comedy of the pile, with more defects than virtues, and where of course the last phrase of the interpretation giant is far from the lucid threat of that dying without revolver.

In 2008, after years without making movies and without anyone daring to ask if their farewell was final, Gene Hackman granted an interview where, with some indifference, he confirmed that he completely abandoned the film industry. «I got tired, and I don’t miss it», He declared. With 78 years of age then, the actor did not leave Hollywood for poor health or tiredness but to focus on his literary career. Together with the diver Daniel Lenihan, with whom he trained a good friendship since he was his swimming instructor in the movie ‘La Tapadera’ (1993), both began a trilogy about the American secession war: ‘Wake of the lost Star’ (1999), ‘Justice for None’ (2004) and ‘Escape from Andersonville’ (2008). It is enough that none of his novels has never been published in Spain, nor the literary praise have reached those that monopolized in his other trade.

On the other hand, Hollywood, which owes so much to Californian (99 participations between cinema and TV), took a long time to discover that he had left and when he knew it did not make great fuss to film his number one hundred number. There were no tributes, or seriously undertaken to change your mind. Perhaps intimidated by its height or the footprint of the vile characters that sometimes had to interpret, no one except Clint Eastwood raised the real possibility of returning.

The silent departure of the Californian contrasts with what happened a year before he stopped facing the cameras. Sean Connery, an actor of the same generation, had declared to be tired of “the idiots who currently produce films in Hollywood” and announced his withdrawal. He did it with noise and leaving behind a clamor in Hollywood: if he leaves, we may be doing wrong. His last years of an irregular career – James Bond’s saga made him famous and films such as ‘The man who could reign’ (1975) or ‘The untouchables of Eliot Ness’ (1987) gave dignity to a bodybuilder converted into an endearing bearded – were everything Hackman perceived that he was depriving him. Before leaving, the Scottish starred in ‘The League of Extrainery Gentlemen’ (2003) and allowed himself to reject a great payroll in a blockbuster on Saladin that never rolled and the role of Gandalf in the film trilogy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’.