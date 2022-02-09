Sinaloa.- A young man, approximately 30 years old, was found murdered at interior of the colony pantheon 21 march this morning of Wednesday, February 09, in Culiacán. The man was lying face down with bullet wounds on his body in addition to be handcuffed Y also from his head and one cardboard with a message.

The report was given after 08:00 hours when through the emergency numbers there was a body in that place. Municipal police officers went to confirm the finding and later notified personnel from the Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office.

Presumably since last night this person was wanted, however, it was not until this morning that he could be found, unfortunately dead. In addition, the criminals placed a card where they wrote why they murdered him.

It should be remembered that on December 31, 2021, a couple was also found dead in the same holy field of Colonia 21 March.

Read more: Colima cartel war unleashes new wave of violence

Expert investigators are already working inside the crime scene where, possibly after reviewing the corpse, it will be sent to the amphitheater so that the corresponding studies are carried out as established by law.