About a hundred short and long weapons of war and about six grenadesmany of which are prohibited, were found in an apartment in the city of Buenos Aireswhen responding to a fire, as reported this Thursday by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Argentine capital.



Local authorities found about 100 short and long firearms, ammunition, rifles, six grenades – four rifle and two hand-held, presumably active; three sound suppressors (silencers) and simulated war weapons, including a baton with a trigger device.

Two of the grenades were hand grenades, of irregular manufacture, and had the inscription of the guerrilla organization “Montoneros” and another with the factory associated with it “Sabino Navarro”, which were deactivated by the anti-bomb squad.

And the others are rifle and projectable and without charge. The count continues, but the authorities described to the media having found 54 handguns and 21 rifles and highlighted that prohibited weapons were found, such as what simulates a cane, grenades and silencers. In addition, machines for manufacturing ammunition were found.

This is the weaponry found in a home in Argentina. Photo: City Police / La Nación (GDA)

The discovery was accidental, after the Buenos Aires Fire Department personnel went to the building due to a fire caused by an electrical fault on the 15th floor, put it out and proceeded to check the apartment, which was empty.

Given the situation of imminent danger, because the explosive material was close to the fire zone, the prosecutor of the Northern Flagrancia Unit, Matías Vila, took immediate intervention and ordered an urgent review of the place by the Firearms Investigations Division of the Buenos Aires Police.

The building and part of the block were evacuated. The department’s review lasted more than eight hours, which included requesting a special request to open the safes due to the possible presence of explosive material inside.

“This could have been a disaster,” Matías García, from the Department of Fight against Organized Crime, told the media stationed at the door of the building this Thursday, but reported that today “the situation is under control.” “They are weapons for military use,” García explained, and “all the weapons” found “are modern.”

The grenades that they found when the authorities responded to an emergency in a home in Buenos Aires. Photo: City Police / La Nación (GDA)

The cause remains under investigation, since the corresponding tests are being carried out, more reviews are expected in the next few hours, the number of weapons will be expanded and the “cartridge” part (sheaths, tips, primers) will be reviewed.

The owner of the apartment was already identified by the authorities, although he was not at home, while a legal representative of the owner appeared before the authorities. According to the public ministry, the crime of weapons collection and illegal possession of weapons of war is being investigated.

EFE