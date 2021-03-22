Holography is a promising technology for photorealistic three-dimensional (3D) displays because of itsu ability to reproduce light reflected from an object using a spatial light modulator. However, the enormous computational requirements for calculating holograms make it unattainable.

However, the Tokyo Metropolitan University has designed and implemented a simplified algorithm for converting freely drawn lines into holograms that can be played on any computer.

The researchers reduced drastically computational cost and power consumption of algorithms that require dedicated hardware.

It is fast enough to convert writing to lines in real time and produces sharp, clear images that meet industry standards.

Potential applications include remote handwritten instructions superimposed on landscapes and work benches. The trailer is published in Scientific Reports.

All of this means that holograms will soon arrive in our homes or workplacesaccording to the team, which is especially focused on head-up display (HUD) deployments in helmets and cars, where navigation instructions can be displayed across the landscape rather than distracting screen or voice instructions.

Potential applications of holography include major improvements in vital practical tasks, such as remote instructions for surgical procedures, electronic assembly on circuit boards or directions projected onto landscapes for navigation.

Making holograms available in a wide range of settings is important in bringing this technology outside of the laboratory into our daily lives.

One of the main drawbacks of this cutting-edge technology is the computational load of the hologram generation. The kind of quality we expect from our 2D displays is prohibitive in 3D, requiring supercomputing levels of numerical processing to achieve. There is also the problem of energy consumption.

More widely available hardware, such as GPUs on gaming platforms, could overcome some of these problems with raw power, but the amount of electricity they use is a major impediment to mobile applications. Despite the improvements in the available hardware, the solution is not something we can expect from brute force.

A key solution is to limit the type of images that are projected. Now, a team led by assistant professor Takashi Nishitsuji has proposed e implemented a solution with unprecedented performance.

They specifically chose to draw lines exclusively in 3D space. Although this may seem drastic at first, the amount of things you can do is still impressive. In a deployment connected a tablet to a PC and hologram generation hardware conventional, that is, a laser and a space light modulator.

Its algorithm is fast enough that handwriting on the tablet can be converted to airborne images in real time.

The PC they used was a standard desktop without a GPU, which significantly expanded where it could be deployed. Although the images were slightly inferior in quality to other more computationally intensive methods, sharpness of writing comfortably met industry standards.