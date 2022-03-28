Sonora.- Jesús Felipe Villa Brena, a Mexican Army soldier who disappeared ten months ago, was identified among one of the 21 bodies found in the grave of the Urbi Villa del Rey subdivision, in Ciudad Obregón, Cajeme, soundreported the Attorney General.

The “Worm” or “tin soldier”as his mother used to call him, Monica Brena, disappeared on May 24, 2021Since then, her Facebook wall has been filled with posts in which she begged her son to come back alive.

“With you, part of my life left me, you leave my heart broken without wanting to continue, with your departure my soul is lost, I know that soon I will see you again, thank you for being my son and thank you son for making me so happy, I will love you always do not doubt it; rest in peace my worm, my tin soldier, “wrote Monica Brena.

He also thanked in the same way all the people who joined his search and called for the wake of the remains.

Like him, eight other people were identified after the massive exhumation carried out in the front yard of a house by the Guerreras Buscadoras de Cajeme collective on March 11.

After the corresponding DNA analysis, it was determined that another of the bodies belonged to Carlos Enrique Coira Vega, a former municipal police officer.

In addition, Francisco Javier Mora González, María del Rosario Cota Corral, Daniel Félix Ramírez, Eliú Abisai Deras Arias, Gregorio Enrique García Peñuñuri and René Navarro Leyva were identified.

“In total, 13 graves were located and 21 corpses were recovered, of those, at the moment five did not test positive for any person reported as missing in soundeight have already been identified, and the rest, which are eight, continue in scientific analysis to identify them through genetic DNA comparisons,” the FGE explained in a statement.

The bodies were located in the courtyard of an uninhabited blue house, in the subdivision located at the eastern end of the municipal seat of Cajeme.