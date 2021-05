Local Civil Protection officers were able to remove the reptile and return it to its habitat The snake found inside a house in Totana. / PCT

Surprise and great fright that the inhabitants of a Totana house took when they discovered a snake inside their living room. The owners notified the Local Police of the town, who asked for help from the Civil Protection officers. With skill and patience they managed to evict the reptile from the house and move it back to its natural habitat.