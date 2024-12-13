A note next to the remains states that the bones were from the Civil War era.

The Mossos d’Esquadra have been alerted to the discovery of a human skull inside a box on a bench in the Plaza de l’Om in Sant Cugat (Barcelona), as police sources explained to Europa Press this Friday.

According to ‘Cugat Mèdia’, there was a note next to the skull, which explained that the bones were from the time of the Civil War.

The agents have collected the remains and taken them to the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Catalonia (Imelec) to analyze them.