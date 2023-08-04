They find a powerful Argentine barrabrava dead in a hotel in Medellín: this is known

An Argentine barrabrava, identified as Carlos Ernesto Fabián De Rose, was found dead on Thursday night at a hotel in Medellín, as part of the match that Atlético Nacional played with Racing de Avellaneda at the Atanasio Girardot, for the Copa Libertadores.

According to the preliminary report, the 37-year-old man was identified as Carlos Ernesto Fabián De Rose.

Apparently, the subject, known as “El Pola de Burzaco,” collapsed upon entering his room in a hotel in the south of Medellín, minutes before the game that Nacional ended up winning 4-2 began.

The subject, according to what his colleagues have said, would have suffered a cardiac arrest.

The man was taken to the Las Vegas Clinic, where his death was certified around midnight.

The causes of the death of the barrabrava are still a matter of investigation by the authorities.

Who was the barrabrava found dead?

‘El Pola de Burzaco’ was considered an important man in Racing’s barrabrava in recent years.

His rise in the organization of ‘Los Pibes de Racing’ would have come in 2021, with the entry into the leadership of Leandro Paredes, who is being investigated for an armed attack against Deportivo Cali fans, last year, in Buenos Aires.

