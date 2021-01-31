The screams cut the dawn of this Sunday in the Agua Mansa de Jesús María neighborhood, in Córdoba. Then, the abrupt silence worried the neighbors, who decided to call the police. Thus they found the body of the nurse Melisa Moyano (40) in the bathroom at home. They investigate a femicide.

The main hypothesis of the investigators is that the crime was committed by the former partner of the victim, from whom she was separated just a few days ago.

The man was stopped when I was going to Carlos Paz with their 8-year-old daughter.

Although the official information is very brief, due to the incipient nature of the investigation, a fact that the neighbors contributed was key. According to judicial sources, “they saw the now detained man leave the house.”

Is about Luis Pérez (54) which, in principle, was stopped for the murder of Melisa by order of the Fiscalía de Feria, in charge of Guillermo Monti.

However, the prosecutor Monti awaited the results of the Scientific Police to decide the classification of the fact, according to reports radio Jesus Maria.

Pérez’s arrest occurred hours after the discovery of Melisa’s body. He was captured by the Highway Police during a control operation at the height of the May 1 Bridge, on the highway that connects Córdoba with Villa Carlos Paz.

Pérez was aboard a Chevrolet Corsa with the 8-year-old daughter he had with Melisa.

The girl, who was in good health, was given to her aunt and his father was transferred to the judicial headquarters of Jesús María, as a detainee.

The crime occurred in department 9 of module 4 of the complex located on 600 Guanusacate boulevard, in the Agua Mansa neighborhood.

Apparently, there was a discussion between 4 and 6.30 this Sunday, where the neighbors heard the Screams of the woman. Then the silence and the departure of the Corsa.

