German scientists, Andreas Zumbusch and Matthias Fuchs, belonging to the University of Konstanz (Germany), claim to have discovered a new state of matter in an article published in the journal PNAS.

Liquid glass

It is liquid glass, a state found in the transition of particles of matter that goes from a liquid to a solid state. Between the two states, the molecules align themselves to form a crystalline pattern. However, the glass particles freeze before that crystallization step occurs.

This group of scientists points out that liquid glass is between the solid and colloidal phase (phase in which fluids contain very fine solid particles, such as foam or gel). Researchers have decided to study with colloids in elliptical and non-spherical form, as previously discussed.

What this team of German scientists has called liquid glass it is the result of groups of these elliptical colloids that obstruct each other, so that they can move, but not rotate. Thus, the particles obtain more flexibility than glass molecules, but not enough to compare them with other materials that have already been extensively studied.

“Our experiments provide the kind of evidence for the interaction between critical fluctuations and crystal structure that the scientific community has been looking for for quite some time.”Fuchs noted in the published article.