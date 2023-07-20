Angel Esauly Cabrera Garciaa young man only 16 years old, has been found alive after four harrowing days of searching in Mezcala, Eduardo Neri, in Guerrero. However, the authorities continue search for his father and two fishing buddieswho are still missing, reported local media.

cabrera garciais part of the fishermen who disappeared last Sunday, who have been identified as: Ángel Cabrera Ávalos, and his fishing companions, Juan Carlos Catalán Silva and Guadalupe Bautista Astudillo, who have not yet been found.

The news of the rescue alive of the young angel generated great relief among his loved ones and neighbors, who had been in suspense since Sunday, when fishermen They left for the Balsas River and never returned to their homes.

However, the authorities have remained tight-lipped about the circumstances in which the minor was locatedwhich has increased the concern of the community and has generated various speculations. See also The health of Jaime Rodríguez, El Bronco, former governor of Nuevo León, is in danger

Given the pressure exerted by the relatives of the disappeared, who blocked the road section Chilpancingo-Iguala demanding an intensive search, the authorities finally agreed to implement a joint search device.