Spanish scientists from the National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) and English scientists from the University of Sussex discovered the mechanism that helps viruses such as monkeypox to block and circumvent the cellular defense system.

One mechanism that human cells have against viruses such as monkeypox, herpes simplex, and human papillomaviruses—all of which have double-stranded DNA—relies on proteins that patrol the cell as sensors of the genetic material of the microorganism. It is a type of defense discovered a decade ago and little studied.

When the sensor proteins detect viral DNA, they bind to it, and then the alarm goes off: the cell activates its defenses. However, the virus also has proteins capable of blocking this alert system, the scientists explained in a statement.

One such protein that alerts cells to the presence of DNA viruses is the Ku complex. The researchers were able to characterize its three-dimensional structure at the atomic level, coupled with that of the viral molecules capable of blocking it. The finding, which is published in the journal Nature Communications.

Researchers have worked with the virus vaccinia (used in the development of the smallpox vaccine and belonging to the poxvirus family). Two proteins of this microorganism, called C4 and C16, bind to Ku and block its action, thus inactivating the cellular immune response. Knowing the shape of these proteins, their three-dimensional structure, helps to understand how they do it.

Ku is ring-shaped, with a central hole that it uses to thread itself into DNA. The researchers found that the virus’s two proteins are like plugs covering that space, blocking its ability to recognize viral genetic material.

Structure of the C16-Ku group

The experts, led by Óscar Llorca, obtained the structure of the C16-Ku complex through electron cryomicroscopy, a technique that allows visualizing the interactions between the viral and human proteins.

In this way, the authors of the work identified which part of the viral protein causes Ku blockade.

The group from the University of Sussex, led by Laurence H. Pearl, confirmed that the mechanism of action of the C4 protein is very similar to that of C16.

The Ku complex is also present in the nucleus of cells, but its role there is not to warn of the presence of viruses but to repair our own genetic material when it is damaged.

Llorca’s group is studying the role of complexes such as Ku, involved in double-stranded DNA repair, in cancer. When these repair mechanisms act on tumor cells, they favor their survival.

Now that it is known, thanks to the new work, how viruses block the action of Ku, we could learn to alter its role in repairing DNA breaks in tumor cells.

“The idea for this research arose because if, in a treatment to generate DNA damage in tumor cells, we could block the functioning of Ku during the DNA repair process, similar to how viruses do, the treatment would still be more effective,” said Ángel Rivera-Calzada, co-lead author of the study.

One of the next steps will be to assess whether emulating the mechanism of viral proteins to block Ku would serve to develop a strategy that will amplify the effect of cancer treatments.

“Of all the viral protein, it is a portion of a few amino acids that works by blocking the action of Ku,” Rivera-Calzada pointed out. The first step would be to confirm that these small fragments produced in the laboratory are capable of blocking the recognition of damaged DNA. To this end, the authors of the paper trust in collaborating with CNIO experts in this type of strategy.