Happy ending after several hours of anguish in Las Torres de Cotillas after one of their neighbors disappeared. The SOSDesaparecidos Association reported that the whereabouts of a 65-year-old man, a resident of the aforementioned town, was unknown. In addition to his physical description, the association warned that the man suffered from memory loss and asked for citizen collaboration to find him.

After hours of searching, the operation made up of agents of the Civil Guard, Local Police of the municipality, toilets and Civil Protection volunteers found the man.

He was found in a place, in good condition, and rescued and treated by the emergency services, who took him home.