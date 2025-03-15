A 30 -year -old has been found dead This Saturday in the gutter of the A-7 as it passes by Vícar (Almería), according to 112.

A witness has alerted at 10.30 am to 112 that there was a Person lying in the gutter And with blood remains at kilometer 800 of the A-7, in Málaga sense.

To the place They have moved Civil Guard of Traffic and the Sanitary Emergency Center 061, which upon arrival have only been able to confirm the death of a 30 -year -old male.

HE They do not know the causes that have surrounded the event, so an investigation has been opened in this regard.