Jalisco.- On Saturday it was found a lifeless person wrapped in blankets aboard a supermarket cart in the municipality of Guadalajarain the state of Jaliscoaccording to what was reported by local authorities.

The discovery of the body on the supermarket cart was made by the municipal police elements, after attending to a report where citizens referred to the presence of a package with a human silhouette at the intersections of Pablo Valdés and Luis G Curiel, in the neighborhood The Pearl.

Regarding the facts, a municipal police officer pointed out that upon arriving at the place indicated by the citizen report, the agents of the Guadalajara Security Secretariat confirmed that the package was a person, for which they called the emergency medical services, which corroborated The person no longer had vital signs.

“The report of a person apparently without vital signs enters a supermarket cart, colleagues go to the place, corroborate in what can be seen a human silhouette since it is wrapped in blankets, for which medical services are requested of emergencies, which confirm that he no longer has vital signs of this fact, a call is made to the people of the public ministry to send driving “, detailed the policeman according to Millennium.

After confirming that the person who was sheltered above a supermarket cart had already perished, the staff of the Guadalajara Prosecutor’s Office was informed to act as appropriate.

Due to the fact that a group of construction workers was working on one side of where the body was located, the police elements expedited the cordoning off of the area.

Personnel from the state Public Ministry and the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences, which began with the corresponding investigations. Until that moment, neither the age nor the sex of the body could be determined that was in the cart, so they took him to their facilities to perform the law autopsy and possibly know the identity of the fatal victim.