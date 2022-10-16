Trancoso, Zacatecas.– The body of a decapitated man was found in the Municipal Sports Unit of stride, Zacatecas.

According to local media, inhabitants of said municipality they did exercises at approximately 8:00 a.m., when they made the macabre discovery of a lifeless body and headless.

Report was immediately made to 911 Emergency System, so police corporations arrived at the scene who confirmed the presence of a hlifeless ombre.

Likewise, it transpired that the corpse had impacts of bala, but his head was severed and he was not at the scene.

For their part, agents of the Investigation police (PDI) remained in charge of the first inquiries, while security forces evacuated the place and cordoned off the area.

The lifeless body was then taken to the General Directorate of Expert Services (DGSP) for identification and autopsy of law.

So far, the whereabouts of the cvictim’s head.

With this it would be the second finding of this type in less than a week, since last Monday another lifeless man was located at the main entrance of the municipality Zacatecan.