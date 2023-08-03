A lifeless body was found trapped in the new zone of wired buoys placed in the Rio Grandeat the height of the city of Eagle Pass, in Texas, United States, reported this Wednesday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of Mexico.

In a statement, the Mexican Foreign Ministry announced that the information arrived at around 2:35 p.m. (7:35 p.m. GMT) from the Texas Department of Security (DPS), which after the discovery notified the Mexican Consulate in this United States demarcation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of the Mexican Government reported that it is already carrying out actions to rescue the lifeless body through personnel from its Beta Group, in charge of migrant protection and attached to the National Institute of Migration ( INM) in the country.

Regarding the body that was floating in the Rio Grande, on the border between the United States and Mexico, in the north of the American continent, the Mexican Foreign Ministry stressed that still “the cause of death and the person’s nationality are unknown”.

Likewise, the SRE emphasized through the statement that the position of the Mexican Government is maintained with respect to the placement of wire buoys in this section of the border between both nations.

“We reiterate the position of the Government of Mexico that the placement of wire buoys by the Texas authorities is a violation of our sovereignty,” he said.

They are located in Eagle Pass, Texas, in the United States.

In addition, he pointed out that there is concern about the impact on the human rights and personal safety of migrants that these state policies will have in the US. and “that go in the opposite direction to the close collaboration between” Mexico and the US government.

For its part, the SRE, headed by Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena, indicated that it will maintain timely monitoring of the case through the Mexican Consulate in Eagle Pass, as well as that it will maintain contact with the corresponding authorities in Mexico and the United States.

This is for the purpose ofget more information about what happened and request that the necessary investigations be carried out.”

EFE