The Grand Junction police, located in the state of Colorado (USA), are investigating the discovery of a human head and hands by the new owners of a home in that town.

(We invite you to continue reading: Migrants are concentrated in northern Honduras to leave this Saturday for the United States).

We are hopeful of identifying the victim while remaining respectful to those affected.

The discovery occurred on Friday, January 19, but, until now, the identity of the person or persons to whom these human remains could have belonged is unknown, which They were found inside a chest freezer while the owners were cleaning the new two-story house they had just purchased.



“Developing a thorough and detailed investigation is our top priority (…). We are hopeful in identifying the victim while remaining respectful to those affected,” said the Mesa County Sheriff's Office (Colorado, USA). in a press release last Friday.

(Also: Shock in New York due to a stabbing in a migrant shelter: what is known).

New details of the investigation are expected.

Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide and added that “this type of tests take a significant time” to produce the results, but they did not detail what type of investigations they are carrying out.

A video recorded outside the house after the discovery shows some researchers wearing protective suits and masks.

“At this time, we do not have definitive answers until more tests can be completed (…). These types of tests take a relevant amount of time and, again, we ask for people's patience while this investigation continues,” adds the release.

The sheriff's office has asked residents of the city located in the state of Colorado to Contact them if you have any information crucial to solving the case.



EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO