Acaponeta, Nayarit.- a human fetus approximately six to seven months of gestation it was found in a garbage truck in Acaponeta, Nayarit.

The events occurred last Thursday, November 24, when two janitors public they found the little corpse in a shoe box

According to local media, the workers of the Directorate of Public Cleaning opened garbage bags to look for aluminum cans, but they found a box with something strange.

Upon reviewing they found that was a fetus for which they notified the Municipal Police of Acaponeta, who arrived at the scene.

After investigation it was determined that the little body was picked up during the garbage collection route, at the intersection of Camichines and Pablo Leal streets.

Likewise, it was said that the fetus was possibly between six and seven months pregnant when it was abandoned.

For their part, authorities stressed that they would look for those responsible to leave the black bag, to be collected by the garbage truck.

So that they will check the video cameras who are in a grocery store 20 meters from where the bag was picked up.

Meanwhile, the collection truck and the surrounding area were cordoned off while the expert reports began and the Nayarit State Attorney General’s Office and the Forensic Medical Service were informed.

(With information from NotiRed News)