Morelia, Michoacán.- They found a human fetus in the bus washing area within the facilities of the Morelia Bus Terminal.

Local media have reported that the fetus came out of the portable toilet drain of one of the buses that belongs to the Primera Plus line.

cleaning employees who were cleaning the unit marked with the number 5287 were the ones who discovered it, Noticing the presence of the fetus, they notified the authorities..

Police elements arrived at the site to corroborate the veracity of the report, realizing that it was a human fetus, they protected the area and notified the Michoacán State Attorney General’s Office.

It has been unofficially reported that the fetus was between 15 and 20 weeks gestation.

The elements of the Prosecutor’s Office reached the TAM to begin the investigations, the fetus was transferred to the Forensic Medical Service.