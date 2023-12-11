The beach It is one of the most relaxing places to enjoy the warm weather, waves and water sports. However, we must not forget that it is a space where nature can surprise, as happened in San Diego yesterday, Sunday, December 10, when a huge whale appeared stranded.

According to the media NBC San Diego, It was about one whale fin or rorqual, an endangered species of cetacean, the second largest animal on the planet, only after the whale blue. In fact, the specimen found this weekend measured 52 feet long or almost 16 meters.

He animal was found on Santa Rita Place, near the border of Mission Beach and Pacific Beach, in San Diego and, according to specialists, it is believed that she became stranded around 9:30 in the morning. Given the fact, dozens of curious people, the personnel of the fire and rescue department of San Diego, In addition to lifeguards and the police department, they responded to the scene.

There were many people who approached and touched the animal, but lifeguards warned them several times to stay away. “Once again we need you to stay away from the whale, “The lifeguards are requesting that and the NOAA fisheries are requesting that the mammal not be touched,” they could be heard saying over the loudspeakers.

It was not until 11 am when researchers from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) arrived and worked alongside lifeguards to create a perimeter around the whale, in addition to taking photographs and collecting information.

Although specialists tried to fast at animal, the whale she appeared to be bleeding from the side, so their efforts to tow her back to the ocean were unsuccessful. Regarding the blood, the experts mentioned that it was probably due to the birds pecking her, since she did not appear to have major cut marks, so the possibility that she had been hit by a boat was ruled out.

The case attracted attention, as it is something that usually does not happen on public beaches. Authorities are now asking those interested to stay away and allow investigators to continue evaluating the case because the cause of the woman's death is still unknown. whale, which was identified as a young female and could have some type of illness.

The authorities announced that they are working to bring the whale out to sea with the help of high tide and heavy equipment.

A dead 52-foot fin whale washed up on Pacific Beach in San Diego Sunday.

The whale came ashore sometime before 9:30 am local time, NBC San Diego reported, off of Santa Rita Place near the border of Mission Beach and Pacific Beach. pic.twitter.com/P5bRx4yH7L — Andinina💎 (@_Andinina) December 11, 2023

What to do if you come across a stranded or injured marine animal?

In case you ever encounter a stranded or injured marine animal in the beach, A report needs to be made to NOAA to ensure that professional first responders and scientists can take appropriate action, as only they are trained and ready to respond.

NOAA's recommendation is to immediately contact specialists or use the application Dolphin and Whale 911 from where it is possible to send the exact location. Furthermore, the agency asks people to stay a safe distance of at least 50 yards or 150 feet from the animals.