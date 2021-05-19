A fan has found a Hidden scene in Red Dead Redemption 2. And it is clear that RDR2 is an extremely great game, and that is why it can still keep secrets that are revealed little by little. The game features a huge map that is filled with little secrets and hidden events for players to find while exploring the map and completing missions. There are so many that many players still find new things in later games, like a hidden scene in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 uses small details and intricate features to build its world and make it feel as alive as possible. The game map is full of hidden scenes and interactions to discover that they are intricately animated, voice-acted, and often tell smaller stories on their own. This is the case of the hidden scene in Red Dead Redemption 2 that a player has found.

Hidden scene in Red Dead Redemption 2

A hidden scene in Red Dead Redemption 2 was found by a player in their third match of the game. The Reddit user GoldenCanadian posted a recording from the scene on the game’s subreddit. The clip shows Arthur Morgan looking through a night-lit window at a couple inside who are high on morphine. The scene is quite comical with the couple saying weird things as they lie down on their bed and fall to the floor.

It also goes on for quite a while, as the clip is over a minute long, complete with Arthur Morgan commenting on how pathetic the scene is. The comment section of the post notes that the Hidden scene in Red Dead Redemption 2 can be found in Valentine, the first city players encounter in Red Dead Redemption 2. Many commentators also share that there is a similar scene in Strawberry.