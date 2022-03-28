A 27-year-old Brazilian national was found dead last Thursday, with 20 cuts, a strong blow to the head and his hands tied in prefabricated houses in the municipality of Alcorcón, reported the Madrid Police Headquarters .

The body of the deceased was found by a person on the 24th at 1:20 p.m. in the prefabricated houses of a sales and rental company on the San Martín de Valdeiglesias highway. The body had many bloodstains and gashes. The victim did not have any type of documentation.

Agents from the Homicide Group and the Violent Crimes group of the Scientific Police Brigade collected evidence at the scene and were examining several businesses in the area, since these establishments have video surveillance cameras that can give clues about what happened.

The body was transferred at night to the Institute of Legal Medicine, where the next day an autopsy was performed, which determined that he died from the blow to the head, although he had cuts all over his body. The corpse was identified by relatives, who are convinced that the young man knew the murderer.