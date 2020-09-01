Worked as caretaker at the Punta Europa Hospital in Algeciras and he was 58 years old. She decided to confine herself after testing positive for coronavirus in her home in the municipality of Tarifa. The lifeless body was found in the living room by firefighters, who came to his house to break down the door after no response. Now, the autopsy must determine whether or not the death is due to the coronavirus.

The woman wore several days without answering calls from acquaintances, concerned about his health. At 8 pm yesterday, the firefighters received a call warning of a dangerous home opening and went to the home.

The house was located between San Sebastián, Callao and San José streets. In addition, supplies of the Local Police, Civil Guard and health personnel were displaced. In Tarifa, There are 121 active cases according to data provided by the Junta de Andalucía.

6 dead in Tarifa, 181 in the province of Cádiz

If the cause of death is confirmed COVID-19, they would be a total of 6 deceased in the Cadiz municipality of Tarifa throughout the pandemic, far from Jerez de la Frontera, which has reached 43 deaths to date. Total, throughout the province are 181 people died from coronavirus, being the fourth province with the most deaths in Andalusia.