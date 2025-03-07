The DNA has managed to resolve a case of disappearance occurred 26 years ago: that of UNa American girl who was kidnapped for his mother, who did not have custody, and who has now been found alive.

Andrea Michelle Reyes was just under two years old when she was kidnapped in New Haven, Connecticut (United States), by his mother, called Rosa Tenorio, collects the CBS. It was 1999.

At that time, the authorities initiated an investigation and an arrest warrant against Tenorio was issued by Interference in custodythat the little girl’s father held.

The first hypothesis is that the woman took the girl to Puebla, in Mexicoaccording to the national system of missing and unidentified persons. But they never found them.

Progression of images of Andrea Michelle Reyes over the years. New Haven Police Department

In 2009 another arrest warrant for serious crime was issued, but the results were new unsuccessful. Again in 2023 the search for the little girl was restarted, An adult.

It was then that a woman who claimed to be Andrea Michelle Reyes contacted the father of the disappeared. The New Haven Police Department and the Othram genetics company contacted that The two were related.

A DNA test confirmed that, in effect, the girl was Andrea Michelle Reyes. Now he is 27 years old and lives in Mexicoalthough the authorities did not clarify what their relationship with their mother and kidnapper is or if she met her father in Connecticut.